25-year-old drowns in pond in Easthampton, MA

Authorities say two people had entered the water to rescue him but were unable to.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who drowned in Easthampton, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call at 2:45 p.m. from witnesses who said a man was in distress in the Lower Mills Pond while kayaking.

The kayaker, identified as a 25-year-old man from Blandford, was recovered by police dive team members and pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m.

The incident is under investigation.

