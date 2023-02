A 25-year-old man was shot and killed in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday morning.

According to reports from WJAR-TV, Providence Police were called into Burnside street at 6 a.m.

Authorities say they found the man dead inside the house and arrested another man trying to flee the scene.

A firearm was found nearby, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.