25-year-old woman flown to Boston hospital after e-bike crash in Groveland

A 25-year-old woman suffered severe and serious injuries in an electric bike crash in Groveland, Massachusetts, Sunday evening.

The Groveland Police and Fire departments responded to the serious crash on Main Street after passersby found the victim and called 911 around 8 p.m.

First responders arrived to find the cyclist with traumatic injuries, a spokesperson said. Due to the severity of her injuries, a critical care medical helicopter was requested from Boston MedFlight, and the woman was flown to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

There was no update on her injuries or condition later Sunday.

According to a preliminary investigation, it appears the victim was cycling when she struck a parked motor vehicle, officials said. No one was inside the vehicle at the time, and no one else was injured.