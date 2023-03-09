Local

$25,000 Reward Offered After USPS Mail Carrier Robbed in Randolph

The robbery occurred at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Canton Street in Randolph, according to the U.S. Postal Inspectin Service.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

​A USPS letter carrier was robbed Wednesday in Randolph, Massachusetts, and now the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000 that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

According to the USPIS, the robbery occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Canton Street. Authorities didn't release any details on what was taken.

Officials released photos on Thursday of the suspect, who is described as a man approximately 5'7". He was wearing a black puffy jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers.​ The pictures appear to show the man running down a residential street.

People are advised to take no action to apprehend this person, but anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, say "law enforcement" and reference case No. 3989020. Information will be kept strictly confidential, the agency said.​

