26 New Coronavirus Cases in Massachusetts Bring Total to 164

There are now 164 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, state health officials shared Sunday, and the number of residents tested has jumped from 475 to nearly 800.

The 26 new cases were announced amid the Commonwealth's effort to ramp up testing for the coronavirus after restrictions were loosened on testing protocols.

New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only requires clinicians to submit one nasal swab, as opposed to submitting both nasal and throat swabs that were required before. With the change in clinical testing protocols, the State Lab's testing capacity has doubled, increasing to approximately 400 patients a day, up from 200.

Massachusetts clinicians now also have more flexibility to determine which patients should be tested without having to call DPH’s Epi Line.

With more clinical labs in the Bay State working to get FDA approval, health officials say even more testing capacity will be available soon.

As of Sunday, the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory has tested 799 patients, officials said, up from 475 one day prior.

Forty-five of the state's 164 positive cases have been subsequently confirmed by the CDC.

Governor Charlie Baker is expected to provide an update Sunday evening on the state's testing efforts as well as what is being done to contain the spread of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth.

Four of the 26 new cases announced Sunday are related to the employee meeting held at a Boston hotel by the Cambridge biotech firm Biogen last month. Health officials say 108 of the 164 cases are now tied to the Feb. 24-27 meeting held at the Marriott Long Wharf hotel, which has since closed "in the interest of public health."

Included in the new cases is a health care worker at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital. The hospital announced the case Sunday morning and said patients and staff who may have had contact with the infected worker are being contacted.

Eight more cases are associated with travel, bringing that total to 13. Eight remain associated with a cluster in western Massachusetts, and 35 of them are now under investigation, health officials say.

Of the state's 164 cases, 74 are women and 90 are men. Middlesex County residents still account for nearly half, 75, of the cases statewide. Norfolk and Suffolk counties both have 31 cases, while there are nine cases in Berkshire County. There are now six cases each in Essex and Worcester counties.

Plymouth, Hampden, Barnstable and Bristol counties have one case each. Two cases are of unknown counties at this time.

Two more patients have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 13 so far, though 36 other cases are listed as being under investigation, according to Sunday's figures.

The update in coronavirus cases Sunday came shortly after Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and announced sweeping changes for bars and restaurants in the city in an effort to protect residents.

Gov. Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health Dr. Monica Bharel at the State House at 6 p.m. The Baker-Polito administration says, contrary to widespread rumors, it is not preparing a shelter in place order.