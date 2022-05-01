26-Year-Old Driver in Portland, ME Drives Down Stairs By Police Department, Claims to Have Been Following GPS

The Portland Police Department made a Facebook post Saturday, April 30 advising against the recklessness of drunk driving.

The example they used was of a 26-year-old female driver who had driven through their garage, across their pedestrian plaza, and into a flight of stairs that leads to Middle St.

"She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. She was issued a summons for OUI," the PPD said in a post on their Facebook page.

Besides some small property damage, there were no injuries.

"Please don't drink and drive," the PPD said at the end of the post.