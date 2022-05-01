Local

drunk driving

26-Year-Old Driver in Portland, ME Drives Down Stairs By Police Department, Claims to Have Been Following GPS

She was issued a summons for Operating Under the Influence

By Evan Ringle

The Portland Police Department made a Facebook post Saturday, April 30 advising against the recklessness of drunk driving.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The example they used was of a 26-year-old female driver who had driven through their garage, across their pedestrian plaza, and into a flight of stairs that leads to Middle St.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"She said she was following her GPS instructions but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. She was issued a summons for OUI," the PPD said in a post on their Facebook page.

Besides some small property damage, there were no injuries.

"Please don't drink and drive," the PPD said at the end of the post.

More Stories

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

Fire Destroys Part of NH's Red Jacket Resort: Here's What We Know

necn weather 2 hours ago

Sunshine and Blue Skies Today, With Rain Showers Expected This Week

This article tagged under:

drunk drivingPolice Stationoperating under the influence26 year old driverportland police department
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us