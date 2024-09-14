26-year-old killed in Vt. crash overnight

A 26-year-old from St. Albans, Vermont, is dead after a crash overnight in Swanton.

Vermont State Police say they were notified of the single-vehicle crash by Apple Crash Detection around 2:28 a.m.

State troopers, the Swanton Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the area of Highgate Road near Bushey Road and found a totaled Subaru Forester resting off the roadway, into trees.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was found dead at the scene, police say. Their name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police haven't said what they believe caused the crash; an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed it is encouraged to contact state police at 802-524-5993.