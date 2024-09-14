Vermont

26-year-old killed in Vt. crash overnight

Vermont State Police haven't identified the 26-year-old who died in the crash

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A 26-year-old from St. Albans, Vermont, is dead after a crash overnight in Swanton.

Vermont State Police say they were notified of the single-vehicle crash by Apple Crash Detection around 2:28 a.m.

State troopers, the Swanton Fire Department and Missisquoi Valley Rescue responded to the area of Highgate Road near Bushey Road and found a totaled Subaru Forester resting off the roadway, into trees.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was found dead at the scene, police say. Their name is being withheld pending family notification.

Police haven't said what they believe caused the crash; an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed it is encouraged to contact state police at 802-524-5993.

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us