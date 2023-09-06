Hampton Beach

27-year-old Lawrence man drowns at Hampton Beach

First responders performed CPR on the victim after getting him to shore, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital

By Matt Fortin

A Lawrence, Massachusetts, man died Tuesday night after drowning in the waters off of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, according to state police.

New Hampshire State Police got a report of a possible drowning at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The initial report was from a good Samaritan who heard two swimmers yelling for help, and was able to get one of them to shore, police said. He called police to let them know there was another swimmer missing still.

The Hampton Fire Department began searching the waters, and later found the victim in the water, police said. Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 27, was later pronounced dead at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, troopers said.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact state police at (603) 227-2112.

