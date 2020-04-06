Local
New Hampshire

28-Year-Old Man Dies in Manchester Pedestrian Crash

The car was driven by a 34-year-old man from Manchester

By Josh Sullivan

manchester police night
NBCConnecticut.com

A 28-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire man has died after he was struck by a car Sunday night.

Manchester police arrived at a crash on Bridge Street to see a 2006 Chevy Impala that had collided with a 28-year-old man near the Kidder Street ramp, according to authorities.

The car was driven by a 34-year-old man from Manchester, and two other people were in the car. No one in the car was injured in the crash, police said. The man died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Local

milford 37 mins ago

Officer-Involved Shooting in Milford Under Investigation

new england weather 4 hours ago

Perfect Weather Before A Cold Front Moves In

The crash is under investigation by police. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireMANCHESTERpedestrian crash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us