28-Year-Old Woman Wounded During Shooting in Brockton, Police Say

A woman was wounded during a shooting on Monday night in Brockton, Massachusetts, the city's police department announced Tuesday morning.

The Brockton Police Department got a gunfire alert through its ShotSpotter system just before 11 p.m. Monday, police said, adding that the gunshot detector reported several rounds being fired on Menlo Street. Nearby residents also called police, reporting that they heard shots and a vehicle speeding down the road, according to police.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a male and a female in a parked SUV. The 28-year-old woman had been shot, and she was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

An investigation remained ongoing, any anyone with information about the shooting has been urged to contact authorities at 508-941-0234.