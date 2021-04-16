29-Year-Old Man Dead After Being Hit By Two Cars

A 29-year-old man died after being hit by two different cars on Interstate 190 in Sterling, Massachusetts Thursday night, according to authorities.

The man, from Orange, was was walking near the median strip on the northbound side of on I-190 after getting a flat tire. He was hit shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Massachusetts State Police said.

The victim was driving a 2019 Subaru WRX and lost control on the southbound side of the highway, crossed through the median into the northbound lanes and got a flat tire.

The driver and his passenger, a 28-year-old man from Gardner, moved the Subaru into the breakdown lane and got out of the car. The 29-year-old who had been driving was then hit by two different cars while he was on foot.

The first car that struck him did not stop, authorities said. Massachusetts State Police are looking for information about that driver and the car.

Moments later, a second car, a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, also hit the victim. That driver, a 37-year-old Leominster woman, stopped and remained on scene.

The victim was taken to Leominster Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Neither his passenger from the Subaru nor the driver of the Jetta were injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police. No further information was immediately available.