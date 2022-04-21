$2K Rent in a Boston High-Rise? A New Housing Option in the South End

Just as Boston rents reach record levels a new building has opened in the South End, with an alternative housing option called "inclusive living."

With Boston rents at an all-time high this may be the perfect time for 7INK. It's a brand new concept in the South End.

"The latest data is an apartment averages over $3,000 a month in the city. And you can come here and we can actually put you into the building for under $2,000 a month with every included," Ted Tye of National Development explained.

It can be a good option if you don't mind roommates. There are 180 apartments from studios to four bedrooms, which you rent by the bedroom. You'll share community spaces, including a big kitchen and a roof deck. There are private workspaces, and the old Boston Garden scoreboard overlooks the lobby.

"It's a high-tech building, with some low-tech classics. Each room features a murphy bed to offer sofa space and a sleep space.

It's like house sharing, but in a gleaming high-rise. They plan events constantly and even help find compatible roommates.

