2nd Body in 5 Days Found in Connecticut River; Cases Not Believed to Be Related

For the second time in five days, a body was found in the Connecticut River in Massachusetts.

A woman who was boating found the body of a male floating in the water in Hadley around noon Wednesday, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. The discovery was made off River Road.

The district attorney's office said no approximate age or cause of death had been determined, and that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner would work to identify him.

Authorities do not believe the case is related to the discovery of another unidentified man's body Friday evening in the Connecticut River in Northampton.