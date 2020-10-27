Local

2nd Man Arrested in Connection With Deadly Shooting at Super 8 Motel

Valdir Rodrigues, 39 was expected to be charged with one count of murder

By Young-Jin Kim and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A second man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at the Super 8 Motel in Brockton, Massachusetts, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said Tuesday.

Cruz's office said police arrested Valdir Rodrigues, 39, at his home in Weymouth Monday afternoon, marking the second arrest in the case in three days.

Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Brockton police received multiple 911 calls for a shooting at the Super 8 Motel. Officers responded and were directed to room 212 where they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim -- later identified as Christopher Lascase, 20, of Brockton -- was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton where he was pronounced dead, Cruz said.

D’Vante Bly-Mollenthiel, 22, of Brockton, was arrested around 3 p.m. Sunday in Brockton without incident, Cruz said.

Bly-Mollenthiel plead not guilty in Brockton District Court Monday on one murder charge.

Rodriguez was expected to be arraigned at the same court Tuesday on one murder charge. It was unclear whether he had a lawyer.

