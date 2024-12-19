2nd man pleads guilty in deadly 2020 Lawrence shooting

A second man has pleaded guilty in a deadly shooting at a backyard gathering in Lawrence, Massachusetts, in May 2020, prosecutors said Thursday.

The May 3 shooting on Newton Street left Delvis Paulino-Fernandez, a 26-year-old from Lawrence, dead, and two other people were wounded.

Miguel Angel Vega Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday in Salem Superior Court to charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury and carrying a firearm without a license, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.

Vega Rodriguez was sentenced to 22 to 26 years in prison, followed by three years of probation, prosecutors said.

That's the same sentence that Hector Baez received when he was sentenced in the same shooting after he pleaded guilty last year.