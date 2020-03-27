2nd NH Resident Dies From Coronavirus

A second New Hampshire resident has died from the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

A man over 60 with multiple underlying health issues is the state's second fatality related to COVID-19. He was a resident of Hillsborough County.

There were 29 new cases in the Granite State Friday, bringing the total to 187.

Friday was the first day of a stay-at-home order, which Gov. Chris Sununu announced a day earlier. The order, as well as statewide school closures, will be in effect through May 4.

"This is not a shelter-in-place, we are not closing down transportation, we are not closing our borders and I am not preventing people from leaving their homes," Sununu said at a news conference Thursday.

Non-essential businesses will be directed to stop in-person work beginning at midnight Friday. He gave a list of essential businesses, including health care, grocery stores, gas stations, hardware stores and more.

The state's seacoast beaches are closed, as well, in an attempt to prevent people from congregating there as the weather gets better.

Vice President Mike Pence praised New Hampshire for its work implementing remote learning during the coronavirus crisis.

Gov. Sununu of NH announces new system at nhresponds.org for volunteers to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.