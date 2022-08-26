2nd Person Dies After NH SUV Rollover Crash

A woman has become the second person to die in the crash of an SUV that flipped over on a road in New Hampshire over the weekend, police said Friday.

Ann-Marie Sargent, a 40-year-old from Albany, New Hampshire, died of her injuries Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

She was one of three adults ejected from the Chevrolet Tahoe, discovered on its roof on Ledge Pond Road in Madison, New Hampshire, Sunday afternoon. All of the adults were critically hurt, and five children inside the SUV had minor injuries.

Kevin Sargent, a 44-year-old from Albany, died Wednesday, police have said. The other injured adult had been flown to Maine Medical Center in critical condition as well; his condition wasn't provided Friday.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the crash on Ledge Pond Road in Madison around 3:47 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities have previously said that investigators believe none of the three adults was wearing a seatbelt when the Tahoe flipped while traveling south on Route 16.