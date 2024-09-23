Yarmouth

2nd person dies following Cape Cod crash that left teen dead

The uncle of the 14-year-old who was fatally injured has died, leading police to file an additional charge against the driver

By Matt Fortin

A pickup truck and boat that were involved in a deadly crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.
NBC10 Boston via stringer

A second person has died following a crash in Yarmouth, Massachusetts, in August, and the 81-year-old driver said to be involved is now facing a second vehicular homicide charge, police announced on Monday.

The crash — which happened on Aug. 30 on North Main Street — left 14-year-old John Hughan dead, and his uncle, identified as Cornelius Allen Bottomley, 54, of Hanover, has now also died, Yarmouth police said.

The wreck happened when Bottomley and Hughan were along with side of the road working to fix a boat trailer. Police alleged that Peter Richmond, 81, crashed his Cadillac Escalade into the trailer from behind, causing it to hit those working on it.

A third person was hurt in the incident, as well.

Richmond is now facing two counts of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

Richmond stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. It wasn't clear if he has obtained an attorney to speak to the allegations against him.

