2nd Suspect Arrested for Sherborn Carjacking

A second suspect is in police custody after an investigation into a carjacking that occurred in Sherborn, Massachusetts in November.

On Wednesday at around 9:30 a.m. the Sherborn Police Department said that they arrested a second suspect for the series of carjackings. Guillermo Diaz, Jr. was taken into custody at his Waltham home.

He was arraigned in in Framingham/Natick District Court on Thursday. He is facing ten charges including receiving a stolen vehicle, three counts of armed carjacking, possession of stolen property over $1,200, possession of stolen property under $1,200, three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle for felony, and conspiracy.

Sherborn police said that they arrested Geraldo Colon of Framingham on December 16 for the same incident that unfolded on the morning of November 24, when police said two people in an Alfa Romeo Giulia that was reported stolen earlier that week out of Sudbury crashed into a utility pole in Sherborn.

According to police, the suspects attempted to carjack someone who stopped to help, then ran off.

State police said they the suspects are likely the same pair that were chased in a different car by Hopkinton police earlier that morning. The suspects crashed in that car and ran away.

Evidence found in their car indicates the suspects were involved in multiple break-ins in the area, as well, according to police.

The suspects ran off in Sherborn, and police spent four hours searching in the area before it was called off.

The investigation remains ongoing but police said that nobody else directly involved in the carjackings are unaccounted for.