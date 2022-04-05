‘Not a Prank:' 3 Charged After Headstone Stolen From Grave of Murder Victim

Three men are accused of stealing the headstones from the grave of a teen murder victim in Boston, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

Jiovanny Matos, 22, Tyrese Sealy, 20, and Tyler Greene-Davis, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday on charges of malicious destruction of property, larceny over $1,200, and desecration of a place of burial.

The three are accused of stealing a headstone at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Roslindale that marked the grave of a teen murdered in 2017. This happened on March 29, prosecutors say. Authorities are also looking into the theft of another headstone that belongs to a teen murdered in 2015.

“These senseless crimes do nothing but further heartbreak for these young victims’ loved ones and communities. This is not a prank, it is not a game, and it will not be tolerated," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Both crimes remain under investigation.

All three had open criminal cases, according to the DA's office, and had the bails associated with those cases revoked. Matos had his new bail set at $50,000, Sealy saw it set at $7,500 and Greene-Davis at $10,000.

Matos is set to next appear in court on May 10, Sealy and Greene-Davis on April 29.