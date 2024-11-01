3 arrested in Methuen triple shooting

Police in Methuen, Massachusetts, have arrested three teenagers after a triple shooting last week.

Three males — ages 16, 17 and 18 — were injured in the Oct. 21 shooting on Boston Street. The older gunshot victims were treated at the scene before being hospitalized, while the 16-year-old went to the hospital on his own for treatment.

The 17-year-old victim remains hospitalized in critical condition, while the other two have been released.

On Thursday, police announced the arrests of 18-year-old Jayden Moreno of Methuen, 18-year-old Reggie Wells of Salem, New Hampshire, and the 16-year-old who was shot.

All three are charged with armed assault to murder — Moreno faces one count while Wells and the 16-year-old each face three. They all face a variety of weapons charges, as well.

Two firearms were recovered during the investigation, police say, with one being an untraceable ghost gun.

"This case underscores our department's commitment to addressing violence in our community," Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara said in a statement Thursday. "The tireless work of our officers, along with the support of our local and regional partners, exemplifies the strength of collective efforts in ensuring public safety."

Police did not say when any of the suspects would appear in court or whether they have attorneys.