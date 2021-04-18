3 Arrested in String of Newton Home Break-ins

Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of break-ins at homes in Newton, Massachusetts.

Nearly a dozen homes were burglarized in Newton within the last month, some of which occurred while residents were in their homes and the homes were locked.

A woman in one of the homes was in the basement when she heard footsteps coming from the first floor.

The woman said when she was on the phone with police, she saw two men inside her home.

Newton police said at the time that they believed all of the incidents were connected.

Joiser O. Zapata, 36, of Boston, 39-year-old, Joseph R. Sarro, 39, of Mattapan, Ernest E. Woods, 52, of Mattapan were arrested Friday for the string of burglaries.

Before the arrests, Newton Police released surveillance video showing two of the three occupants exiting a white vehicle and walking towards a home that was broken into, according to Newton Police. Approximately 20 minutes later, the pair is seen hurrying away and getting back into the vehicle.

Zapata is facing a charge of Receiving Stolen Property over $1200.00. Sarro is facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property over $1200.00 and Identity Fraud, and Woods is facing a Larceny charge.

Police say despite the arrests, the investigation into the string of incidents is ongoing.

