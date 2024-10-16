Rhode Island

3 charged in man's shooting death on 18th birthday in Providence, RI

Darmani Balbuena was shot and killed in Providence, Rhode Island, on Aug. 25

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

Police have arrested three people nearly two months after a man was shot to death on his 18th birthday in Providence, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

The shooting happened Aug. 25 on Rhodes Street. Darmani Balbuena was brought to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police said Wednesday that 18-year-old Jalen Santiago of Providence, 20-year-old Julien Santiago of Providence, and 19-year-old Jose Diaz of Pawtucket had been arrested on first-degree murder charges, according to WJAR.

All three were arraigned and held without bail.

