3 charged in Waltham machete attack

Three people have been charged in a machete attack in Waltham, Massachusetts, that left three people hurt on Friday.

Waltham police say one person was cut and two others hurt trying to stop the attack, which happened on Hammond Street. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Osman Aguilar Borrayo, 27, of Waltham, faces charges of mayhem, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery.

Two others, identified as Bryan Aguilar Borrayo, 19, and Kevin Aguilar Borrayo, 21, were charged with mayhem.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators believe the attack stemmed from an argument between neighbors after a car accident. There is no threat to the public, according to police.

The suspects are due for arraignment at Waltham District Court Monday.