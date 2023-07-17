Local

Waltham

3 charged in Waltham machete attack

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries,

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people have been charged in a machete attack in Waltham, Massachusetts, that left three people hurt on Friday.

Waltham police say one person was cut and two others hurt trying to stop the attack, which happened on Hammond Street. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Osman Aguilar Borrayo, 27, of Waltham, faces charges of mayhem, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery.

Two others, identified as Bryan Aguilar Borrayo, 19, and Kevin Aguilar Borrayo, 21, were charged with mayhem.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators believe the attack stemmed from an argument between neighbors after a car accident. There is no threat to the public, according to police.

The suspects are due for arraignment at Waltham District Court Monday.

More Massachusetts news

Newton 9 hours ago

Husband charged with murder in deadly beating of woman at Newton home

lowell 2 hours ago

Woman fatally beaten at Lowell home, son arrested, DA says

This article tagged under:

WalthamMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us