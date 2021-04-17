3 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge, Mass.

Three people were killed Saturday when a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, slammed into another vehicle, state police said.
Just after 6 p.m., state police received a report of a driver traveling west on the eastbound side of I-84, prior to Exit 6B.
Troopers converged toward the area in an attempt to locate and stop the driver. But several minutes after the call, the wrong-way vehicle struck another vehicle on the eastbound side, police said.
Responding officers immediately attempted lifesaving efforts, but the collision resulted in a combined three fatalities. Police said one occupant from one SUV, and two occupants from a second SUV all suffered fatal injuries.
The two vehicles involved were a Volvo XC60 with a New Hampshire registration and a Nissan Murano with a Connecticut registration, police said.
According to police, they are still gathering information about which vehicle was traveling the wrong way, as well as information about the victims.
I-84 at Exit 6B was closed following the crash to assist the on-scene investigation. Traffic was diverted to Route 20, but the scene has since been cleared.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Sturbridge Fire & EMS, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.