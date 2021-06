Three people are dead or presumed dead after separate drowning accidents in Maine.

One of the drownings killed 38-year-old Abiodun Jerry Roland Olubi of South Portland on Sunday after he fell into the Saco River in Buxton.

Two other people are presumed dead after drowning on Messalonskee Lake in Belgrade on Monday.

The identities of the people who drowned in Belgrade were not immediately released.