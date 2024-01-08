Nahant

3 found dead after apparent carbon monoxide leak in Nahant

Firefighters detected elevated carbon monoxide levels in a home where three family members were found dead Monday evening in Nahant, Massachusetts

Getty Images

Police and fire officials say three people were found dead Monday evening in an incident that appears to involve carbon monoxide in Nahant, Massachusetts.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Cottage Street for a well-being check, authorities say. The bodies of three adult members of a family were found.

The victims' identities were not released Monday.

Firefighters detected elevated carbon monoxide levels in the home. Officials say foul play is not suspected.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Nahant Police Chief Timothy Furlong said there is not believed to be any danger to the community, but people were being asked to avoid the area Monday night as the emergency scene remained active.

This article tagged under:

Nahant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us