3 Hurt, at Least 1 Seriously, in Roxbury Shooting, Boston Police Say

By Asher Klein

Three people were hurt in a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Friday evening, police said.

At least one of the wounded people has life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department. All three were taken to the hospital.

The shooting was reported about 7:45 p.m. on Hammond Street near Westminster Street, police said.

More information wasn't immediately available, including whether anyone had been arrested or any details on what police believe might have taken place.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

