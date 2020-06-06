3 Hurt in Truck Rollover on Mass. Turnpike

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in a truck rollover on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton Saturday morning.

The crash took place before dawn, when an 18-wheeler truck rolled over, according to the Charlton Fire Department. A red vehicle and another truck appeared to be involved in the crash as well.

Glass from the smaller vehicle's windshield and windows littered the road, and its metal frame was bent nearly unrecognizable. The rolled-over truck fell onto its side next to the highway.

Some additional photos from the accident on the Mass Turnpike this morning. pic.twitter.com/HQGzMPAnbh — Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) June 6, 2020

Authorities at the scene were assisted by Mass. Department of Transportation and Massachusetts State Police, firefighters said.

They said the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike at the 82 mile marker was reduced down to one lane to allow the off-loading of product from the truck in preparation of turning the vehicle upright.

Mass Pike EB down to one lane at the 82 MM due to off-loading of product and preparing to upright the truck. pic.twitter.com/KhmMvgsk2E — Charlton Fire Dept. (@CFD24) June 6, 2020

The cause of the rollover has not been announced.