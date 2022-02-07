Speed, Icy Roads to Blame for Medway Rollover Crash; 3 Injured

Three people were injured in a serious rollover crash Sunday morning in Medford, Massachusetts, fire officials said.
The Medford Fire Department responded to Roosevelt Circle onto Westwood Road around 7:30 a.m. for a rollover crash with multiple entrapments.
Pictures from the scene showed the car opposite the guardrail, tangled up in a tree and resting against a fence at the bottom of a snow-covered hill.
Three people had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital. There was no word on their conditions late Sunday.
Speed and icy roads were contributing factors to the crash, fire officials said.
No other information was immediately available.