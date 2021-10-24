3 Injured in Single-Car Medway Crash

The people were injured in a single car crash in Medway, Massachusetts on Saturday night.
Police say the car was headed east on Causeway Street shortly before 7:30p.m. when it went off the road and crashed into a tree. An off-duty Medway police sergeant reportedly heard the crash and reported it.
All three people in the car -- whom police have only identified as juveniles -- were taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.