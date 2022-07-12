3 Juveniles Arraigned in Violent Attack Outside South Station

Three of four teenagers charged in a violent attack outside Boston's South Station faced a judge Tuesday.

The attack on June 23 near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street sent a man, identified as 20-year-old musician Adam Neufell, to the hospital.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said the three suspects — a 15-year-old from Allston, a 16-year-old from Allston and a 16-year-old from South Boston — were arraigned Tuesday in Boston Juvenile Court. They were released to their parents on conditions that they stay away from the victim and from South Station.

The teens must also adhere to a curfew between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The fourth suspect, another 16-year-old from South Boston, will be arraigned Aug. 2, prosecutors said.

All of the suspects face charges of assault and battery and larceny under $1,200.

Neufell's parents told NBC10 Boston last month that he had suffered a broken nose and a concussion, which was more serious than they initially thought.

His father said Neufell and his girlfriend were waiting for her parents to pick them up when a group of four people inside a car started yelling slurs at them. That group then got out of the car and started attacking the man, which can be seen on video recorded by a witness. The group drove away after the victim was knocked to the ground unconscious.

Prosecutors said Neufell attended Tuesday's arraignment.

"This was a vicious, unprovoked attack on a young man who was doing nothing more than enjoying a pleasant summer evening in Boston with his girlfriend," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Instead he ended up beaten and hospitalized after an outburst of teenage violence. I'm deeply grateful to the witness who provided evidence that helped police identify his attackers."