3 killed, 1 injured in Maine crash

Three people are dead and another injured after two cars collided Friday evening in South Paris, Maine, police say.

Paris police told NBC affiliate News Center Maine that the crash occurred on Park Street around 5:20 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling south when it lost control and crossed the center line, where it was struck by a vehicle heading north, News Center Maine reported. All three people killed in the crash were reportedly inside the vehicle that lost control.

Police said Friday they were still trying to identify those involved, News Center Maine reported.

A fourth person was injured and was taken to Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway. They were expected to be OK, according to News Center Maine.

Park Street was closed for several hours following the crash.

No other information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

South Paris is 45 miles north of Portland.