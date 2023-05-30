Local

Chicopee

3 Killed in Fiery Crash on I-391 in Chicopee Over the Weekend

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police

By Marc Fortier

Massachusetts State Police

Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 391 in Chicopee, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.

State police told WWLP they responded to a report of a car fire around 3:40 a.m. Sunday on I-391 north. When they arrived they said the vehicle was already engulfed in flames. They were able to get the driver out, but two other passengers were trapped inside.

The driver, 24-year-old Jonathan Santiago, of Springfield, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died of his injuries.

The two passengers, 23-year-old Karylee Lopez Moret, of Springfield, and 25-year-old Angel Gabriel Rosado Colon, of Holyoke, died in the crash.

According to Masslive.com, two brothers and an off-duty firefighter who were passing by the scene at the time stopped and helped pull Santiago from the fiery wreck. But the flames were too intense to remove the other two.

“I wish we could’ve done more,” said Rodger Bancroft, the firefighter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by state police.

A candlelight vigil for the three victims was held Monday night in Springfield.

