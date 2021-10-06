Local

car crash

3 Killed in Fiery Crash on I-95 in Rhode Island

After the West Warwick Fire Department extinguished the flames, troopers located the driver and two passengers inside the vehicle

WJAR-TV

Three people died in a fiery car crash on a Rhode Island highway early Tuesday morning, state police said.

Troopers reponded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in West Warwick just before 2 a.m., police said in an emailed statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the investigation, the sedan was traveling south at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, veered off the road and onto the grass shoulder, struck a tree and burst into flames.

After the West Warwick Fire Department extinguished the flames, troopers located the driver and two passengers inside the vehicle. They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

safety 22 mins ago

MBTA's Recent Safety Improvements ‘Not Enough,' General Manager Says

Pelham 1 hour ago

Man in NH Church Shooting Case Plans to Use Insanity Defense

Due to nature of their injuries, police could not make positive identifications of the victims, the statement said.

All three occupants were taken to the state medical examiner’s office for confirmation of identification through dental records. Results are expected by the end of the week, police said.

Police are asking witnesses to contact state police at the Wickford barracks.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

car crashRhode Islandi-95West Warwick
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us