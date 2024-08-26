3 killed in motorcycle crashes in NH over the weekend

Three people were killed in separate motorcycle crashes in New Hampshire over the weekend.

The first crash occurred around 12:26 p.m. Saturday on Route 31 and Wilton Road in Greenville, state police said. Arriving officers found a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Raymond Russell Jr., of Hudson, had collided with a Subaru Legacy driven by 23-year-old Cole Gibson, of New Ipswich.

Russell died of injuries suffered in the crash. A passenger on his motorycle sustained serious injuries and was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. Gibson was treated and released from a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation showed that the motorcycle was driving south on Route 31 when the Subaru took a left onto Route 31 from Old Winton Road and the motorcycle struck the driver's side of the Subaru. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The second crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Route 118 in Dorchester, state police said. A motorcycle driving east on Route 118 failed to negotiate a turn, crossing the center line into the opposite lane, where it struck an oncoming vehicle.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 23-year-old Madeline Tredo, of Meredith, was killed in the crash.

Route 118 was closed for several hours as a result of the investigation. The crash remains under investigation. No other details were released.

The third crash occurred at 6:21 p.m. on Route 112 in Albany. Initial investigation revealed that a pair of motorcycles were riding together when one lost control for unknown reasons and crashed near the Lower Falls Scenic Area. The driver of the motorcycle, 51-year-old Jjae Chamberlain, of Hudson, died as a result of the crash.

Route 112 was closed for a time for the crash investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to state police.