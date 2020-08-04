Local

3 Nursing Homes Get Warnings From Massachusetts

Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, Town and Country Health Care Center in Lowell, and Wareham Healthcare received the notices Monday from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services

The Massachusetts’ state Medicaid program has issued termination notices to three private nursing homes in the state for allegedly failing to meet care expectations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, Town and Country Health Care Center in Lowell, and Wareham Healthcare received the notices Monday from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. The notices are the first step in being eliminated from MassHealth, which could force the closure of the facilities.

Next Step Healthcare, the parent company of Hermitage Healthcare and Wareham Healthcare, said in a statement to The Boston Globe that the state Department of Public Health had found both facilities in compliance with infection control standards on three out of four recent visits.

The company said it would appeal both decisions.

A person who answered a phone call to Town and Country on Monday told The Sun of Lowell that the facility would have no comment.

Hermitage Healthcare has had 12 deaths from COVID-19, Town and Country has had 10 deaths and Wareham Healthcare has had no reported deaths.

The state said the facilities demonstrated poor adherence to basic infection control practices, improper use of protective equipment, had inadequate staffing, and in certain cases, refused support offered by the state when dealing with outbreaks and staffing shortages.

