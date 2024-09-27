Boston

3 pedestrians hit by vehicle that crashed into Downtown Boston sushi restaurant

Boston police say three pedestrians suffered non-life-threatening injury in a crash that also left damage to Genki Ya, a restaurant at the intersection of Tremont Street and Stuart Street

By Mike Pescaro

Three pedestrians were hit Friday in Downtown Boston by a vehicle that also crashed into a sushi restaurant.

Boston police say three pedestrians were hit by a vehicle that also hit a building at the intersection of Tremont Street and Stuart Street.

Two people have been brought to area hospitals, police said. All three victims' injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Aerial footage from the scene showed damage to the restaurant, Genki Ya, as well as a vehicle loaded onto a flatbed beside it.

No further information was immediately available.

