3 Pedestrians in Nashua Involved in Hit-and-Run

Three pedestrians were hit by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire on Main Street Wednesday evening, the car fleeing the scene afterwards, said police.
The three pedestrians were taken to a nearby hospital, but none of their injuries were determined to be life-threatening, according to police.
The names of the injured pedestrians haven't been released. Police did not say if they had any information about the car that fled the scene, only they are investigating the incident.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.