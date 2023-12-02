3 people displaced by fire at Allston triple-decker

According to the district fire chief, there were excessive fuel loads in the Fordham Road house, with more stuff inside than the average home.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A fire broke out at a triple decker in Boston's Allston neighborhood on Saturday night, and three people have been displaced.

The Boston Fire Department told NBC10 Boston they were called to Fordham Road around 7:45 p.m. for a fire and found heavy smoke on the first floor and heavy fire on the side alley of the house.

No one was home when firefighters arrived, and no injuries have been reported.

According to the district fire chief, there were excessive fuel loads in the house, with more stuff inside than the average home.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The first and second floors were occupied but the third was not, fire officials said.

The home is not being called a total loss, and no other buildings were affected.

Local

38 mins ago

Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on I-395 in Webster

Rhode Island 57 mins ago

Pedestrian fatally struck on I-95 north in Pawtucket

Arson investigators were on scene late Saturday night, and they'll determine the cause.

No other information was available.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us