3 People, Including 8-Year-Old Boy, Hurt During Stabbing in Providence

A 22-year-old has been taken into custody

By Matt Fortin

WJAR

Three people, including an 8-year-old child, were stabbed on Tuesday night in Providence, Rhode Island, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Some sort of domestic incident lead to the triple stabbing on Reynolds Avenue, which left a woman in her 70s, a man in his 50s and the young boy hurt, police told the media outlet.

All three are expected to recover. Police said that a 22-year-old has been taken into custody, and those involved are related to each other.

The boy was stabbed multiple times and was undergoing surgery.

Additional information has not been made available.

