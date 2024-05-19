3 people injured in crash in Barrington, RI

Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday after two cars crashed in Barrington, Rhode Island.

The Barrington Police Department issued a traffic alert around 12:23 p.m. asking people to seek an alternate route to avoid traffic from the crash that occurred on the Wampanoag Trail northbound.

Photos from NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR show a car turned over on the passenger side in a wooded area off the roadway.

Police Chief Michael Correia told WJAR that the three victims sustained minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.