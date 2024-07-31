3 people injured in Maine shooting, police say

Three people were hurt after a shooting in Portland, Maine, Tuesday night, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. near Morrill's Corner, Portland police said.

Police asked neighbors to shelter in place for the time being and for drivers to avoid that area.

Forest Avenue from Bell Street to Morrill's Corner will be closed into the Wednesday morning commute, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No arrests were made.