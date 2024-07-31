Portland

3 people injured in Maine shooting, police say

Forest Avenue from Bell Street to Morrill's Corner will be closed into the Wednesday morning commute, police said

By Staff Reports

News Center Maine

Three people were hurt after a shooting in Portland, Maine, Tuesday night, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. near Morrill's Corner, Portland police said.

Police asked neighbors to shelter in place for the time being and for drivers to avoid that area.

Forest Avenue from Bell Street to Morrill's Corner will be closed into the Wednesday morning commute, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No arrests were made.

More Maine news

Maine Jul 29

Two people found dead after house fire in Maine

Maine Jul 29

Police searching for 2 boys who escaped Maine youth prison, fled in stolen car

Maine Jul 29

2.8 magnitude earthquake detected in Maine, USGS reports

This article tagged under:

Portland
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us