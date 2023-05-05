Police ID 3 People Killed in Head-on Crash in Northern Vermont

Three people were killed in a head-on collision in northern Vermont on Thursday afternoon.

Vermont State Police said the two-car crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Route 14 north in Albany.

When police arrived, they said both of the occupants of the first car, a Chevrolet Sonic, were pronounced dead. Two occupants of the second car, a Honda Accord, were removed from the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second car was pronounced dead shortly thereafter despite life-saving efforts. The passenger was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter and remains in stable condition with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Sonic were identified by police Friday as 80-year-old June Cleveland and 59-year-old Linda Major, both of Albany. The driver of the Honda Accord who was killed was identified as 46-year-old Jason Sanville, of Albany. The passenger who remains hospitalized was identified as 38-year-old Cricket Santamore, of Albany.

State police said their preliminary investigation shows that the Chevrolet Sonic was headed south on Route 14 when it attempted to pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction, crossing into the northbound lane of travel. Before it could pass the other vehicle, the Sonic collided head-on with the Honda Accord, which was driving north in the opposite lane.

Route 14 north was closed for about 3-1/2 hours as a result of the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 802-334-8881.