3 people seriously injured in multi-car crash on Route 24 in Avon

Three drivers were seriously injured overnight in a multi-car crash on Route 24 in Avon, Massachusetts, that resulted in at least two of them being thrown from their vehicles, police announced.

State police say the crash occurred on Route 24 southbound near exit 35B around 1:22 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the first driver, a 24-year-old Dorchester woman, was taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The second driver, a 28-year-old Dorchester woman, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Burlington with serious injuries.

The third driver, a 19-year-old Lakeville man, was also taken to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

Two of those drivers were ejected, and the third was likely ejected, as well, police said. None of their names have been released.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, but police said an investigation into the crash remains ongoing, including whether or not charges are warranted.