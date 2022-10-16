3 People Shot in Dorchester; No Arrests

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue just before 9 p.m. The victims were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police did not release any suspect information.

The shooting has prompted police to block off the intersection of Bowdoin St and Geneva Ave. Investigators seem to be focusing on the convenience store. #Dorchester #Boston https://t.co/Rrt1Ji9WOn pic.twitter.com/YgqgfdLWQt — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) October 17, 2022

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles, as well as yellow police tape blocking off the intersection of Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue. Investigators appeared to be focused on a convenience store.

Other details were not immediately available. This is an active and ongoing investigation.