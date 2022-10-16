Local

Boston police

3 People Shot in Dorchester; No Arrests

Boston police had very little information Sunday night but said three victims were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said.

According to Boston police, three people were shot on Geneva Avenue just before 9 p.m. The victims were taken to local hospitals with unknown injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police did not release any suspect information.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video from the scene showed several police vehicles, as well as yellow police tape blocking off the intersection of Bowdoin Street and Geneva Avenue. Investigators appeared to be focused on a convenience store.

Other details were not immediately available. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeMassachusettsBostondorchesterdorchester shooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us