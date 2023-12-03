3 people shot overnight near club in Providence

A triple shooting overnight in Providence, Rhode Island, is under investigation.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the shooting occurred on Broad Street, and a nearby club was ordered to temporarily shut down on Sunday.

Three people with gunshot wounds arrived separately at Rhode Island Hospital around 2:24 a.m., WJAR reported. One victim had been shot in the shoulder, another in the arm, and a third was shot three times on the right side of his head. All are reportedly in stable condition.

According to WJAR, the Providence Board of Licenses held an emergency hearing on Sunday and voted to shut down Levels Lounge on Broad Street for 72 hours as police continue to investigate the shooting.

"At this point we do have some information with regard to the connection to the establishment, however it is still under investigation,” the City Solicitor told WJAR.

The Board of Licenses will reconvene on Wednesday.

None of the victims wanted to press charges, police told WJAR.