3 People Stabbed at South Boston Gas Station

One victim was taken to Tufts Medical Center in critical condition, Boston police said; the other two were taken to Boston Medical Center

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Nia Hamm

Three people were injured Friday night, at least one critically, in a triple stabbing at a gas station in South Boston, police said.

Boston police who responded to the incident at the Speedway on Old Colony Avenue found three victims with stab wounds.

One person was taken to Tufts Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The other two victims were taken to Boston Medical Center; there was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Police did not provide any description of a suspect, and it's unclear if anyone is in custody.

Authorities did not say what may have led up to the stabbing. An investigation is ongoing.

