3 relatives dead in Nahant of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning are IDed

The three people found dead Monday night in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Nahant, Massachusetts, home were identified Tuesday as three relatives.

John Benson, 77; his sister-in law, Youngae Benson, 74; and his nephew, Andrew Carruth, 45, were the people found dead at the home on Cottage Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said all three died of suspected carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, but haven't indicated whether it appears to be a tragic accident or a killing.

Nahant police returned to the home on Tuesday evening. Two officers could be seen entering and taking pictures inside.

"It is such a small community, we are very tight-knit,” said Nahant Police Lt. Stephen Shultz Tuesday, before the identities of the victims were publicly announced. “There is nothing other than having that CO detector in the house that is going to tell you that you might be exposed to CO gases."

He noted that heating sources are typically the biggest source of the deadly gas, and called the deaths "a huge tragedy for the town."

"It is something that can be prevented, like a lot of other tragedies, but unfortunately, this one took us by surprise," Shultz said.

The bodies were discovered Monday after a relative called for a wellbeing check, authorities said. Firefighters subsequently detected elevated carbon monoxide levels in the home.

Nahant Police Chief Timothy Furlong has said there was not believed to be any danger to the community, though people were asked to avoid the area Monday night while the emergency scene remained active.

Neighbors were shocked.

"The grandmother that lived there was our French teacher. That's how long we have known those people," John Moleti said.