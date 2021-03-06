3 Seriously Injured in 2-Car Crash in Pelham, NH; Mass. Woman Flown to Boston Hospital

Three people were seriously injured Saturday night when two cars collided in Pelham, New Hampshire, and one of the victims was flown to a hospital in Boston.

Pelham police responded just before 7:30 p.m. to Bridge Street in the vicinity of #671 for a crash involving two vehicles. Responding officers found a Honda Fit and a Volkswagen Jetta with extensive damage blocking both lanes of travel.

Maura Oray, 32, of Winchester, Massachusetts, was driving the Honda, according to police. She was taken by medical helicopter to Tufts Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, police said.

Two people inside the Volkswagen were seriously injured, as well, police said. Eighteen-year-old Jacen Boyden, who was driving, and his passenger, 20-year-old Emmy Bedard, were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, according to police.

Bridge Street was shut down for about an hour following the crash, police said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information pertaining to the crash is encouraged to contact police at 603-635-2411.